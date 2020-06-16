The University and College Union (UCU) said it is "extremely concerned" by plans to partially reopen further education colleges.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds announced the move on Monday.

It will allow more than 2,850 vocational students in areas like construction, engineering, hospitality and hairdressing to achieve their final qualifications this summer.

The UCU said it was "shocked" by the plans.

Exams and assessments in vocational and technical qualifications were initially cancelled in April.

Many students will get results based on predicted grades instead, but those taking some work-based courses have to take practical exams to show they have the skills necessary to finish their qualification.

There were concerns they could be unable to finish their courses.

'Partial and targeted reopening'

Mrs Dodds said that she wanted to ensure as many students as possible could qualify this summer.

She said colleges had completed the necessary risk assessments and implemented the health and safety measures required for the "partial and targeted" re-opening.

"Over 2,850 further education learners will now achieve their qualifications as a result of the completion of the adaptive assessments, which will take place in those subject areas where the associated industrial sector has been given approval to return to work," she added.

Speaking on behalf of the further education college principals, Brian Doran of Southern Regional College said students could now be assessed in small groups, following the completion of "in-depth risk assessments".

"It is important to acknowledge the commitment and dedication of all our staff for their selfless act in volunteering to come back on campus to provide this opportunity for students," he said.

Risk assessments demand

However the UCU - which represents many lecturers - said that it was "shocked" to learn of the minister's announcement.

Northern Ireland UCU official Katharine Clarke said they would not tolerate "such a cavalier attitude towards the health of our members and will continue to demand the necessary safety measures are clearly set out and properly consulted upon".

She said the union had written to the department setting out its concerns.

"The union has been requesting sight of risk assessments from each of the six regional colleges and not a single one has been supplied," she said.

"We were promised by the employers that risk assessments will be conducted and shared in advance of any plan to return to college campuses.

"The UCU is extremely concerned, we have not seen any evidence that on-site returns for staff and students have been safety proofed."