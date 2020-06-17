Stormont could get money after Rashford campaign

Image copyright Reuters/Suzanne Plunkett Image caption Direct payments for the meals in Northern Ireland are scheduled to end on 30 June

The NI Executive could receive extra money from Westminster because of the decision to extend the free school meals scheme over the summer.

The move followed a campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.

Northern Ireland Office minister Robin Walker told the NI Affairs Committee it was his assumption there would be Barnett consequentials.

NI is the only part of the UK not to have extended the scheme for July and August.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Peter Weir said he would bid for money from Stormont's Covid-19 fund to extend the scheme.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footballer Marcus Rashford's mother struggled to put food on the table for her five children

The Barnett Formula is the mechanism used to determine Northern Ireland's block grant.

Pressed by MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs committee Mr Walker said he had been in touch with the Treasury but was awaiting an answer.

"It's something I'm awaiting further information on so I can't 100% confirm, but it seems to me that would make sense," he said.

Image caption Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK that has not extended the scheme

Direct payments for the meals in Northern Ireland are scheduled to end on 30 June.

In May, Mr Weir had said his department could not afford to fund payments over summer.

The families of almost 97,000 children have been receiving payments of £27 every fortnight per child, since schools were closed.

The scheme was introduced on 26 March at an initial cost of £19m to run until the end of June.

It is estimated that the cost of extending it during July and August could be up to a further £12m, BBC News NI understands.