

The PSNI is to be investigated over its enforcement of coronavirus regulations during large public gatherings.

Police Ombudsan Marie Anderson said complaints have been made by the public about fines issued during Black Lives Matter protests on 6 June.

She said comparisons were made about how the police dealt with protests about statue vandalism and beach gatherings.

The investigation will examine if the PSNI's approach has been "consistent".

There were 57 fines issued in Londonderry, while in Belfast 11 were handed out during the Black Lives Matter protests.

Mrs Anderson said she will focus on how police policy was communicated to officers "on the ground".

"The powers to enforce the public health regulations came under new legislation and there is the likelihood that they will continue to be enforced for many months to come," she continued.

Protesters taking part in the rally at Belfast's Custom House Square

About 1,000 people took part in Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Belfast and Derry on 6 June.

They were part of global anti-racism rallies prompted by the death of George Floyd in US police custody.

The PSNI said a "significant number" of fines were issued for breaches of the NI Executive's Covid-19 regulations.

Justice Minister Naomi Long said the protests should not have taken place due to the risk of spreading the virus, adding it had placed police "between a rock and a hard place".

The executive's restrictions focused on the necessary reasons for which someone should leave home and limited the size of outdoor gatherings to six.

Police said they undertook a substantial evidence gathering operation at during a protest on 13 June

On 13 June, several hundred people took part in a demonstration in Belfast, after a number of prominent monuments were damaged in Britain during protests.

Organisers said they were there to protect and defend war memorials.

The PSNI said no arrests were made and no fines were issued, however, it would review evidence which it gathered.

Marie Anderson said her investigation is in the public interest

Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said she did not want her inquiries to overlap with a review being carried out by the Policing Board into the PSNI's response to Covid-19.

She said, however, it was in the public interest that her office carried out an "independent assessment".

"If we identify inconsistencies and can make recommendations which will help improve policing of public gatherings, we will do so promptly," she added.

"If, however, we identify that there have been good reasons for taking different approaches on occasions, that is something the public should know and understand."

The Ombudsman said the chief constable, Department of Justice and the Policing Board were informed of her investigation last week.