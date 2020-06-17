Image caption Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said he has "huge doubts" over whether the medical school will welcome students in September 2021.

Questions have been raised at Stormont over whether the medical school at Ulster University's Magee Campus will start accepting students by September 2021.

Last month, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill announced 70 students would start their training next year.

But First Minister Arlene Foster told the assembly on Tuesday she would not give a date for the school's opening.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said a "full commitment" was needed.

Mrs Foster said she would not provide a date as the executive was still being updated on "risk management" and "budgetary" issues.

Image caption The graduate entry medical school will be located at Ulster University's Magee Campus.

"We do not intend to make any announcement about the date of the first intake until all the necessary preparation work has been completed," Mrs Foster said.

"We very much hope that continues at pace in the executive office," she added.

"This is a cross-departmental issue and goes across a number of departments and this is why the executive office stepped in to try and assist to make sure things move smoothly".

'Huge doubts'

Speaking later, Colum Eastwood said "a key red line" in the New Decade New Approach Deal and restoration of devolved government for the SDLP was the graduate entry medical school.

"That happened in January, there is no good reason why in the middle of June that work on that hasn't begun," Mr Eastwood said.

"I do have huge doubts, but I hope it happens, I will do whatever I can to make it happen, but what we need now to happen is a full commitment from the executive".

"We deserve a cast iron guarantee from the executive that this can be done," he added.

'We are still on track'

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA and education spokesperson Karen Mullan told BBC Radio Foyle she has "no concerns whatsoever" that the medical school will welcome students by September 2021.

Mrs Mullan said that Michelle O'Neill's announcement in May "was an executive decision".

"The executive is made up of the five parties and all are in support of the medical school here and are working very hard to ensure that we get it delivered".

Mrs Mullan said that "extensive work is being done behind the scenes" between a multitude of agencies and departments.

"Everything has been done that needs to be done in relation to the timeframe and is being progressed along those lines," Mrs Mullan said.