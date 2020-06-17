Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption The attack happened on Hazelwood Avenue, off the Colin Road in Dunmurry

A man in his thirties has been shot in the leg in west Belfast.

The "paramilitary-style assault" happened on Hazelwood Avenue, off the Colin Road in Dunmurry, at about 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police described the attack as "totally barbaric" and said they believe that it was a so-called "shooting by appointment".

The victim, who is in his thirties, was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries.

PSNI Det Sgt Eric Fairfield said: "We believe at this time that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

"This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities.

"We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to anyone else."

Det Sgt Eric Fairfield appealed to those who may have information which would assist the investigation to "pick up the phone and tell us what you know".