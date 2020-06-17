Bill to curtail Spads 'may not make it into law'

Image caption Special advisers played a key role in the RHI scheme

Independent MLA Trevor Lunn has suggested a bill which would curtail the number of special advisers (Spads) at Stormont may not make it into law.

The Functioning of Government (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill was drawn up by TUV leader Jim Allister.

It was to address a number of issues raised during the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

The draft bill would cut the number of special advisers to four.

It would create a new criminal offence if advisers leak information or use unofficial emails to conduct government communications.

Image copyright NI Assembly Image caption Trevor Lunn is an Independent MLA for Lagan Valley

Mr Lunn said he hopes Mr Allister's work bears fruit, but has reason to doubt that "because there's undercurrents that indicate to me that this may not go the distance".

Mr Allister told the Stormont Executive Office Committee that the principles of his bill were approved by MLAs when it passed its second stage debate in the assembly.

The TUV leader added that "if others want to play fast and loose with that, that's a matter for them."

The Head of the Civil Service, David Sterling, previously told two Stormont Committees that the first and deputy first ministers believe the issues dealt with by the bill would be better handled by new non-statutory codes of conduct.

Mr Allister disagrees, claiming the abuses exposed by the RHI scandal showed previous codes of conduct had been flagrantly breached.

Image copyright Charles McQuillan Image caption The RHI scheme paid businesses to switch from oil and gas to environmentally-friendly heating

He told the committee anyone who thinks patching up the previous Stormont codes would be sufficient to address the issues of public confidence raised by the RHI scandal is "deluded" and "living in a bubble".

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan argued the system of government at Stormont is unique, dealing with a legacy of division and suggested Mr Allister's bill is a "nuclear button".

The TUV leader rejected this, pointing out that Westminster responded to the scandal over MPs' expenses with fresh legislation.

He said Stormont should not accept lesser standards.

The draft bill would reduce the number of advisers serving the first and deputy first ministers and their junior ministers from eight to four.

Sinn Féin Emma Sheerin pointed out the maximum number of eight is not being utilised and the first and deputy first ministers did not employ more advisers just because they could.

Mr Allister said keeping the potential to appoint eight advisers fed "a public perception that this is all up here, just some great gravy train".

Earlier, he pointed out to the committee that due to the resignation of a DUP adviser, the Executive Office has operated throughout the pandemic with just five special advisers.