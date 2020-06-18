Image copyright Getty Images/Paul Faith Image caption Eamon Ryan is the leader of the Irish Green Party and supports joining a coalition government

Green Party members in NI and the Republic of Ireland will hold a special convention later to discuss the draft programme for government.

The plan, drawn up by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens, was published on Monday.

It must be endorsed by the membership of all three parties in a ballot with results due on 26 June.

It is understood that some members of the NI Greens have expressed concerns about the draft deal.

However, elected representatives within the party were remaining tight-lipped ahead of Thursday's convention.

If ratified, the draft deal would see Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens enter into a coalition government in Dublin.

There are about 800 Green Party members in Northern Ireland, out of about 3,600 members across the island.

Only those who have been members for more than six months will be eligible to vote.

There is a two-thirds qualifying majority for the deal to be approved.

A former NI Greens councillor has told BBC News NI that he is urging party members in NI to reject the deal.

John Barry, who sat on Ards and North Down council until 2018, described the plan as an "unjust transition".

"I've yet to meet and talk to any Green Party member in the north that is positive about this," he said.

"There seems to be a large swell of consensus against this, but also that will be reflected in sections of the party down south. The young greens there have already come out against it."

He added that while the Greens' negotiating team in Dublin had done well, the draft deal did not go far enough.

"What's particularly disappointing for me is the proposal that the main fiscal levers are new taxes on individuals - carbon tax, plastics tax, sugar tax - but no change in corporation tax leads me to describe it as an unjust transition," said Mr Barry.

"I'm not going in blind to the consequences of not going into government but we should have learnt our lessons from last time in a coalition."

In 2007, the Green Party voted to enter a coalition government with Fianna Fáil and the Progressive Democrats - but at the next general election in 2011, it lost all six of its seats in the Dáil (Irish parliament).

Mr Barry said he would prefer to see a reduced number of Green TDs in the Dáil following a second election, if it meant a Sinn Féin-led left-wing government, that would push policies "that look like a genuine Green new deal".

"I will respect and abide by the decision made by the party but I'll be urging people that we can do a lot better," he added.

"So far the debate has been conducted in a spirit of good faith, and I hope we in the party don't have a major and divisive split."

On Monday, the Greens' parliamentary party voted to accept the Programme for Government, with nine votes in favour and three abstentions.

Indicative votes were also taken of the Green Party senators, MEPs, and Northern Ireland Green Party leader Clare Bailey.

She abstained in the vote, but a party source said Ms Bailey needed more time to consider the draft PFG, in full and to discuss it with Northern Ireland members.

In a statement ahead of Thursday's convention, a Green Party NI spokesperson said: "As a member-led organisation, this is an important process to ensure that our members have their voices heard."