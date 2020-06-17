Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Aerosol-generating procedures can throw droplets into the air, and are a safety concern

Coronavirus restrictions are causing "severe and potentially long-term damage" to patients and the provision of dental services.

That is according to more than 200 dentists from the British Association of Private Dentistry in NI (BAPD NI).

They have written an open letter to Health Minister Robin Swann, urging him to relax limits around the use of aerosol-generating procedures (AGPs).

AGPs involve using instruments like drills or sprays.

Their use in dental surgeries was stopped earlier this year as droplets could be dispersed in the air.

Five regional urgent dental care centres were set up in locations across Northern Ireland, delivering care to about 250 patients each week.

In June, Health and Social Care released plans for a phased return of dental services across Northern Ireland.

In phase one, which began on 8 June, patients requiring more complex care are still being referred to one of the five urgent dental care centres for treatment and these centres are carrying out limited AGPs as appropriate.

Under the plan, general dental practice does not see a return to routine dental care and provision of AGPs until phase three.

At the time, the head of dental services at the Health and Social Care Board, Michael Donaldson, said the movement through the phases would be "guided by the scientific and public health evidence" and that it was not possible to put dates on when a transition from phase two to phase three would happen.

In the letter, the BAPD NI says members have been told by patients they are anxious about being treated by "unknown" dentists.

It also refers to the reduction in urgent cancer referrals in Northern Ireland and say they fear that "with no routine oral examinations, many oral cancers are being missed".

The Department of Health has been contacted for comment.