Image copyright PACEMAKER Image caption Six men were shot dead as they watched a football match in a pub in Loughinisland in 1994

The police ombudsman "overstepped the mark" by accusing police of criminal collusion with loyalists in six murders at Loughinisland, a court has ruled.

But judges refused a bid by two retired policemen to quash the watchdog's whole public statement on the 1994 gun attack in which six Catholic men were killed.

The victims' families alleged corrupt links between police and the killers.

Judges accepted the ombudsman was right to acknowledge what he had uncovered was in line with the families' views.

The victims were in a pub outside the County Down village of Loughinisland on 18 June 1994 when gunmen from the loyalist paramilitary group, the Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) entered the bar and opened fire.

The families later asked the Police Ombudsman to look into their concerns over the police investigation which was carried out by the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).

The ombudsman publicly criticised the RUC investigation, but two retired police officers subsequently took legal action over his findings.

In Thursday's Court of Appeal ruling, Lord Chief Justice Sir Declan Morgan identified three sections in the disputed report where the ombudsman went beyond his powers in reaching emphatic conclusions.

"The determinations he made in the three offending paragraphs... overstepped the mark by amounting to findings of criminal offences by members of the police force," Sir Declan said.

The verdict was delivered on the 26th anniversary of gun attack, which took place as the victims watched Ireland play in a 1994 World Cup football match.

The men shot dead were: Adrian Rogan, 34, Malcolm Jenkinson, 53, Barney Green, 87, Daniel McCreanor 59, Patrick O'Hare, 35, and Eamon Byrne, 39.

No-one has ever been brought to justice for the sectarian attack.

'Catastrophic failings'

In June 2016 the then Ombudsman, Dr Michael Maguire, said collusion between some RUC officers and the loyalist paramilitaries "was a significant feature of the Loughinisland murders".

The ombudsman found no evidence police had prior knowledge of the attack, but identified "catastrophic failings" in the investigation.

Raymond White, representing the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers' Association, and Ronald Hawthorne, a former sub-divisional police commander, have been involved in a long-running legal challenge to the published findings.

A first hearing resulted in a ruling in 2017 that the report was procedurally unfair and had failed to make clear it conclusions did not apply to Mr Hawthorne.

At that time the watchdog agreed to remove any references to him to ensure he is not connected to any alleged wrongdoing - a move seen as complete vindication for the former police commander.

A limited re-hearing before a different judge focused only on issues around the extent of the powers to publish the findings.

In November 2018 a High Court judge rejected the retired officers' case that Dr Maguire had exceeded his legal remit and refused to quash the report.

Mr White and Mr Hawthorne mounted an appeal against that ruling.

'Barbarous attack'

The former policemen's barrister stressed their complete support for the Ombudsman's role in scrutinising and holding officers to account.

He argued, however, that the watchdog lacked the legislative authority to publish such "conclusive findings" in the Loughinisland report.

Judges were told that an organ of the state was effectively finding police officers guilty.

Lawyers for the ombudsman countered that the legislation allowed him to express an opinion on the alleged collusion.

Ruling on the appeal, Sir Declan acknowledged the anniversary of the Loughinisland killings, as well as the loss and hurt suffered due to the "barbarous attack".

"Compared to that, this judgment is relatively unimportant, but I hope it will provide a basis for all to understand what victims and police can expect from the proper conduct of complaints by the Ombudsman pursuant to the Police (Northern Ireland) Act 1998," he said.

The Lord Chief Justice set out how the dispute centred on comments in a summary chapter of the report.

He confirmed: "We consider that the emphatic conclusions reached by the ombudsman in the three offending paragraphs go beyond mere modes of expression and exceed his powers.

"We do, nevertheless, uphold the decision of the judge at first instance not to strike down the public statement because of what was written therein."