A man has died in what has been described as a "tragic accident" at a peat plant in Dungannon, County Tyrone.

It happened at the Westland Horticultural factory on the Granville Road.

The Health and Safety Executive has said it is aware of the incident and is making enquiries.

Westland Horticulture said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of an employee following a tragic accident at our Dungannon site today."

It added: "We will be offering support to the family and our colleagues in the immediate aftermath.

"Westland is investigating this incident and is assisting the HSE with its inquiries.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the family at this devastating time."