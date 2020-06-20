Image copyright Police

Police investigating suspected drug crime linked to the East Belfast UVF have arrested a 40-year-old man after a number of searches in Dundonald.

The Friday evening searches were carried out by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Two women have also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service on suspicion of drugs offences.

Suspected class A, B and C controlled drugs were seized as well as a "significant amount of cash".

"Paramilitaries are not defenders of their communities, instead they are criminals who prey on vulnerable people and exploit any circumstances they can for their own gain," a PSNI detective inspector said.

"We know that the communities most affected utterly support our ongoing efforts and want to work with us to end the harm caused by the criminal activity of paramilitaries."

A task force to tackle loyalist and republican groups involved in a range of organised crime in Northern Ireland was set up nearly three years ago.

The PSNI, HM Revenue & Customs and the National Crime Agency are all involved.