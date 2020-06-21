Image copyright Up and Above Aerial Media Image caption The victim, who suffered leg wounds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a County Down village.

The police said they were called to a report of an assault at a house in Osborne Drive in Shrigley on Sunday morning.

The victim suffered wounds to his leg and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.