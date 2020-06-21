County Down: Man arrested after Shrigley stabbing
- 21 June 2020
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in a County Down village.
The police said they were called to a report of an assault at a house in Osborne Drive in Shrigley on Sunday morning.
The victim suffered wounds to his leg and has been taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment.
The 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent.
@AirAmbulanceNI leaving the scene of a stabbing this morning in Shrigley Village near Killyleagh. Injured male taken away by Ambulance. Suspect detained in Killyleagh #news #NorthernIreland #stabbing @BelfastLive @BBCNewsNI pic.twitter.com/49ICUkomq4— UP AND ABOVE AERIAL MEDIA (@UPANDABOVEAERI1) June 21, 2020
