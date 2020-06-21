A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a car in Lisburn on Saturday.

His silver Kawasaki collided with a white Hyundai on the Ballylesson Road at about 14:10 BST.

Emergency services responded, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 57 years old.

His passenger was taken to hospital for treatment, while the driver and passenger of the car were also taken to hospital as a precaution.

The PSNI have appealed for witnesses.

A stretch of the Hillhall Road was closed for a period of time on Saturday, but has since reopened.