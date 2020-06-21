Image copyright PA Media Image caption Cash machine users were targeted in Newry, Warrenpoint, Armagh and Cookstown

Several people have had money stolen while using cash machines in a spate of distraction thefts and attempted thefts in counties Down, Armagh and Tyrone.

Six incidents at cash machines were reported within an eight-hour period on Saturday and police have said they believe the crimes may be linked.

People were targeted in Newry, Warrenpoint, Armagh and Cookstown.

Three teenagers aged 16, 17 and 18 have been arrested on suspicion of theft and attempted theft and remain in custody.

'Distracted victim'

Police said the first theft happened in Hill Street in Newry city centre at about 13:10 BST on Saturday.

A man was using a cash machine when he was approached by two young men, one of whom distracted him while the second snatched the money he had withdrawn from the machine.

The young men were described as being in their 20s, of slim build and wearing dark-coloured tracksuits.

At about 13:50 BST, a man was getting cash out from a machine in Charlotte Street in Warrenpoint when three males walked up to him and asked him for money.

They then attempted to reach across him and grab his cash, but did not succeed.

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Two of the incidents took place in Charlotte Street, Warrenpoint

About 10 minutes later, a woman using the same cash machine in Charlotte Street was approached by two males.

One of them tried to jump in front of her and press the key pad as she used the machine, while the other stood behind her. Police said a sum of money was taken from the woman.

'Ran off when challenged'

Then, at about 17:10 BST on Saturday, two males tried to steal from a man as he used a cash machine in Upper English Street in Armagh.

One of them tried to change the transaction amount on the cash machine, but they both ran off empty-handed when the man using the cash machine shouted at them.

Just before 19:00 BST, there was another attempted theft, this time in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

A woman was getting money out of a cash machine in Burn Road in the town when she was confronted by a number of males who tried to steal the money from her.

The gang again fled empty-handed when they were challenged, and reportedly left the scene in an "old-style" blue Volkswagen Golf.

About 45 minutes later, a man was using a cash machine in William Street in Cookstown when a sum of money was taken from him by a number of males.

Getaway car

Det Insp Darren Handley appealed to witnesses or anyone who could help identity the those involved to contact police.

"I would also encourage anyone who may have been targeted in the same way but has not reported what happened to them to please make a report to us," he said.

Police also asked that anyone who saw an old blue Volkswagen Golf, possibly in Moy Road, Dungannon between 19:00 and 19:30 BST on Saturday, to get in touch with them.