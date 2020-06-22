Image caption Parking attendants return to the streets from Monday after the coronavirus lockdown

With just a week to go before parking and bus lane fines are reintroduced, motorists who break the rules will be issued with "warnings" from Monday.

On-street parking charges and bus lane enforcement were suspended on 24 March as part of the coronavirus lockdown.

But enforcement teams are back on the streets from 22 June to prepare for the return of charges and fines on 29 June.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it is part of the economic recovery plan to support businesses.

It comes as Northern Ireland Executive ministers, including Ms Mallon, will meet later to discuss more possible lockdown relaxation moves.

It is understood that the question of how many people can gather indoors in their own homes is on the agenda on Monday again.

Ministers have previously said scientific advice has not permitted visits to family members inside their homes even though this measure was in step one of Stormont's coronavirus recovery plan.

Under current lockdown rules, people in Northern Ireland are allowed to gather outside in groups of 10 or fewer.

But visiting people indoors in their own homes is only permitted for adults who live alone, who can form a "support bubble" with one other household.

Image caption Fines for driving in bus lanes will be reintroduced next week

The move on parking enforcement was announced last week by Ms Mallon.

'Irresponsible parking'

In a statement, she acknowledged that the return of parking charges and bus lane fines "may not be popular for some" but added that she had to consider the needs of all road users.

"I recognise the need to give people time to prepare and to make them aware of this change, which is why I have built in a seven-day warning period ahead of the reintroduction of parking charges," Ms Mallon said.

"As shops reopen, we are seeing an increase in irresponsible parking and I would urge car users to park responsibly at all times and play their part as we all move towards returning to the new normal."

Image caption Pay and display machines are to be disinfected before charges return on 29 June

Before on-street parking charges return next week, Ms Mallon said all pay and display parking machine key pads "will be cleaned and disinfected prior to the restart".

She advised drivers to carry hand sanitiser and encouraged them to consider using cashless payment methods.

The return of parking fines and traffic penalties will be an unwelcome development for many motorists but they are just some of the changes on the way as lockdown is gradually eased.

Places of worship, which are currently only open for private prayer, have been told they can provisionally reopen on a wider basis from 29 June and preparations are under way to restart public church services.

Northern Ireland's hotels, bars, restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen from 3 July, while hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons will be able to reopen on 6 July.