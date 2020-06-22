Killyleagh: Teenager dies in County Down collision
- 22 June 2020
An 18-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision near Killyleagh in County Down.
The crash happened in the Coily Hill Road area shortly after midnight on Monday.
The teenager was a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved in the collision.
Six other young people, four males and two females, were injured in the accident and taken to hospital. Police have appealed for witnesses.