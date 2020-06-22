Image copyright PSNI Image caption A reward of up to £5,000 has been offered as police search for Thomas McCabe who is "unlawfully at large"

A reward of up to £5,000 has been offered in the search for a convicted murderer who has been on the run from prison for more than two years.

Fifty-five-year-old Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder but was released from prison on licence.

He has been "unlawfully at large" since his licence was revoked in January 2018 following several breaches, police said.

Police say McCabe has connections in Newry, Newtownabbey and Dublin.

Police have appealed for information on McCabe's whereabouts and the charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £5,000 for exclusive information that leads to McCabe's arrest.

PSNI Det Const Julie McVeagh has appealed directly to McCabe to "hand himself in".

He is described by police as being about 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build and with short grey coloured hair.

She said he had not been located despite detailed enquiries and asked for anyone who had seen him or knows where he is to contact police on 101.

A spokesperson at Crimestoppers appealed for anybody with information on Mr McCabe's location to "do the right thing and to tell us what you know, 100% anonymously".

"What you tell us can make all of the difference," the spokesperson said.