Three primary schools and six post-primary schools will benefit from an estimated £156m in investment for building improvements.

The announcement was made by Education Minister Peter Weir on Tuesday.

He said improving the "schools' estate" was "one of my priorities".

The minister said the department's programme aims to ensure that all young people are educated in school facilities which are "safe, secure and fit-for-purpose".

"I hope this latest announcement regarding major capital investment will send a strong signal to the local construction industry and local communities that the Department of Education is planning for the future and is committed to supporting the local economy ," Mr Weir said.

Mr Weir said this announcement follows funding of sixteen projects under the School Enhancement Programme in May.

The list of schools which benefit from this latest announcement are:

Holy Trinity Primary School, Enniskillen

St Catherine's Primary School, Strabane

St Mary's Primary School, Craigavon (Derrymore Road)

All Saints College, Belfast

Blessed Trinity College, Belfast

St Conor's College, Coleraine

St Louis Grammar School, Kilkeel

St Patrick's College, Maghera