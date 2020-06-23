Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police fear Noah Donohoe may have sustained a head injury

A search for a 14-year-old schoolboy who went missing in Belfast two days ago is continuing in the north of the city.

Noah Donohoe was last seen on Sunday evening, riding his bike in the Northwood Road and Premier Drive areas, just off the Shore Road.

The police have said there are fears he may have fallen off his bike and sustained a head injury.

Members of the public in north Belfast are also helping to search for the boy.

The police are leading the operation with support from volunteers from the Community Rescue Service.

Image caption Volunteers, police dogs and air support are part of the search operation

In a statement, Ch Insp Gavin Kirkpatrick said police believe Noah left his home in south Belfast at about 17:30 BST on Sunday 21 June.

He was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 17:45: BST and then again on Royal Avenue a short time later, heading towards York Street.

Shortly before 18:00 BST on Sunday, Noah was sighted on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road.

"An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah's description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time," the chief inspector added.

'Completely out of character'

Police think Noah got back on his bicycle and cycled into Northwood Road, but then dropped his bicycle and left the area on foot.

The last sighting was in this area at 18:08 BST on Sunday.

"Police officers supported by air support unit, police dogs and our tactical support group have been searching the area alongside Community Rescue Service colleagues and local volunteers," the officer added.

"Noah's family and police are very concerned for Noah as this is completely out of character."

Police said Noah was riding a black Apollo mountain bike when he was last seen.

He was wearing a khaki green North Face jacket; black skateboarding helmet; a blue and navy hooded top; grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg; Nike trainers with a bright yellow tick and a khaki rucksack.

Anyone with information on Noah's whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately on 101.