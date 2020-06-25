Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The schools said academic selection "is, and remains, a key component of the admissions criteria"

Catholic grammar schools across Belfast have confirmed they will use academic selection to select pupils for 2021.

Lumen Christi College in Londonderry has also confirmed it will use the GL Assessment method.

In a joint statement, the schools' boards of governors said academic selection "is, and remains, a key component of the admissions criteria".

In recent weeks, a number of Catholic grammar schools across Northern Ireland announced they were scrapping the test.

Schools in Enniskillen, Newry, Kilkeel and Derry said they were doing away with selection for one year because of "the disruption to the education of pupils since March 2020".

The head of the Catholic Church in Ireland had previously urged Catholic grammars not to use the test in 2020.

However, grammar schools including Aquinas, Rathmore, St Dominics, Our Lady and St Patrick's College in Knock, St Mary's Christian Brothers and Dominican College, have insisted selection will go ahead for the 2021 intake of pupils.

'Mitigating measures'

Their governors said they "are mindful of the unprecedented circumstances facing all of our young people" and that they "want to provide as much certainty and reassurance as possible for both pupils and parents".

They said they welcomed "the mitigating measures being taken by the Post Primary Transfer Consortium to make the GL Assessment papers as accessible as possible for pupils".

"We also welcome that additional time will be afforded this year to the pupils to complete each of the two papers," the statement said.

St Patrick's Academy in Dungannon, County Tyrone, has also previously said it will use the GL test to select pupils for September 2021.

None of the 30 grammars who use the alternative AQE test have indicated they will not use it to admit pupils.