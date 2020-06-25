Image copyright Eric Jones

A 22-year-old man has appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the rape of a woman in a park in south Belfast.

The charge relates to an assault in Ormeau Park on 13 June.

Pawel Kalandyk, of Dunvegan Street off the Ravenhill Road in south Belfast, said he understood the charge against him.

However, through an interpreter, he told the court he did not agree with it.

The investigating officer objected to a bail application due to a potential flight risk. He told the court there were two people accused of raping two intoxicated young females in a park in a public area.

The co-accused has left the country and returned back to Poland.

Bail granted

Bail was granted with a surety of £500 and on the condition that Mr Kalandyk, who is originally from Poland, surrendered his passport and any other travel-related documents.

He is also subject to a curfew and is barred from Ormeau Park.

Legal aid was granted and Mr Kalandyk is due to appear in court again on 23 July.