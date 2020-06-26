Image copyright PA

The charity Women's Aid has been given an additional £60,000 to provide care packages for families who have experienced or been a victim of domestic abuse.

The Health Minister Robin Swann said lockdown had been difficult for people those affected by domestic abuse.

He said "help is available 24/7".

The initial care packages will include food parcels, as well as games and resources for families, such as laptops and mobile phones.

The Justice Minister Naomi Long said her department, working with Health and Communities, will soon publish a five year action plan for tackling domestic abuse.

She said that services such as the Domestic and Sexual Abuse helpline have remained available during the pandemic.

"I have stressed throughout the Covid-19 pandemic that I want anyone who is feeling afraid within their own home because of domestic abuse to know that they have not been forgotten," she said.

"We are also mindful, as lockdown restrictions ease, that the most dangerous time for victims is when they try to leave," she added.

Temporary accommodation has been increased for victims of domestic abuse and the Communities Minister Carál Ní Chuilín said additional funding had also been provided for refugees.

Image caption The National Domestic Abuse Helpline can be contacted online as well as by phone

The free, 24-hour Domestic and Sexual Abuse Helpline is 0808 802 1414.

If someone is in immediate danger, they should phone the police on 999 and use the "silent solution" option of pressing 55 if it is not safe to talk.