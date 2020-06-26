The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) releases a weekly statistical bulletin giving information on deaths in Northern Ireland related to coronavirus.

The figures cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

Here is a look at what the latest figures, published at 09:30 on 26 June 2020, tell us.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

By Friday 19 June, it recorded 816 deaths in total where coronavirus was mentioned on the death certificate.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Seventeen deaths were registered last week, a drop from 21 fatalities from the previous week.

The report also says of the 816 deaths Nisra recorded in total by last Friday, 420 (51.5%) occurred in hospital; 340 (41.7%) occurred in care homes and eight (1%) occurred in hospices.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Deaths of care home residents by place of death

Breakdown

By last Friday, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.8%, and female deaths 50.2%.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

People aged over 75 accounted for almost 80% of all Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Age of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certificate

Of the 11 councils, Belfast recorded the most deaths, 238, while Fermanagh and Omagh had the fewest deaths, recording 16 by 19 June.

Coronavirus in Northern Ireland Location of deaths registered where Covid-19 is recorded on death certficate Council area Deaths Antrim and Newtownabbey 83 Ards and North Down 72 Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon 83 Belfast 238 Causeway Coast and Glens 71 Derry and Strabane 28 Fermanagh and Omagh 16 Lisburn and Castlereagh 78 Mid and East Antrim 54 Mid-Ulster 43 Newry, Mourne and Down 46

Meanwhile, the total number of NI-registered deaths from all causes last week (290) was just above the average five-year rate (286).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.