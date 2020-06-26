Irish police are continuing to search the County Donegal coast in the Republic of Ireland after the discovery of partial human remains.

The partial remains were found at Maghery near Dungloe at 18:30 on Thursday.

Gardaí (Irish police) and the coastguard are currently carrying out searches along the coastline.

The remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital's mortuary.

A garda spokesman said the state pathologist has been notified.