Donegal: Searches continue after discovery of human remains
- 26 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Irish police are continuing to search the County Donegal coast in the Republic of Ireland after the discovery of partial human remains.
The partial remains were found at Maghery near Dungloe at 18:30 on Thursday.
Gardaí (Irish police) and the coastguard are currently carrying out searches along the coastline.
The remains have been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital's mortuary.
A garda spokesman said the state pathologist has been notified.