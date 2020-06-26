Belfast: Man critical after city centre stabbing
26 June 2020
A man is in a critical conditional after being stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre.
The attack happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.
Police are treating it as attempted murder.
The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.