A man is in a critical conditional after being stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre.

The attack happened on Donegall Quay, close to the Big Fish statue, at about 21:30 BST on Thursday.

Police are treating it as attempted murder.

The PSNI said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.