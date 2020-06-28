A man has been injured after two men broke into a house in Broughshane, County Antrim, and beat him with sledgehammers.

The attack happened at a house in Rocavan Meadows at about 02:10 BST on Sunday.

The victim, who is in his 20s, sustained injuries to his ankle and face in the attack.

Police described it as a "sustained and brutal assault" and are trying to establish a motive.