No Covid-19 patients are receiving treatment in Northern Ireland intensive care units for the second day in a row.

Saturday was the first time it dropped to this level since the Department of Health began publishing the figure at the start of April.

According to the Department of Health, one further coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the death toll to 550.

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, a further death has been reported.

The death toll there stands at 1,735, with a total of 25,439 confirmed cases, its Department of Health says.

On Saturday the chief medical officer said the number of new coronavirus cases in younger people was a concern.