Image copyright PA Media Image caption Transport operators will be able to refuse travel or issue fines to passengers who break the rules

A proposal to make face coverings mandatory on public transport in Northern Ireland is expected to be signed off later by Stormont ministers.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon had initially suggested the move take effect from Friday, 3 July.

But the measure comes into force in the Republic of Ireland today and has been in place in England and Scotland for weeks.

It is understood the executive could now change its proposed date.

This would ensure the same rules are in place for cross-border train and bus travel.

At present, the executive strongly recommends they are worn in shops and on public transport, or if visiting people indoors, where it can be more difficult to maintain social distancing.

Image copyright Niall Carson/PA Image caption Then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on a bus in Dublin city centre earlier this month

It is believed ministers wanted more detail about how the wearing of face coverings would be enforced, before approving the proposal.

Ms Mallon has had discussions with unions and the police about the model of enforcement, which is likely to be similar to measures introduced in Scotland with spot checks by police and fines for those breaking the rules.

It is understood ministers will also debate whether limits on numbers of people attending weddings and funerals can be increased. Currently, the executive says no more than 10 people should attend.

It comes as Northern Ireland becomes the first part of the UK to move from 2m (6ft) social distancing rules to 1m on Monday, with some conditions

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Common household items such as cotton fabric from old T-shirts or bedding can be used to make a mask

The move was agreed by the executive last week, ahead of the hospitality sector preparing to reopen fully on Friday.

A number of other changes to Northern Ireland's lockdown take effect on Monday, including:

Places of worship can reopen on a wider basis across NI for indoor services - with social distancing and cleaning of hard contact surfaces

Elite athletes can train indoors and contact sport training can resume

Childminders can care for the children of four families at one time

Last Thursday, the executive announced a series of additional indicative dates for the easing of the lockdown, with hairdressers able to reopen from 6 July.