Sinn Féin and UUP assembly members (MLAs) have defended a proposal to give the assembly responsibility for members' expenses.

The plan, which has the backing of a majority of the Stormont parties, is expected to be debated on Tuesday.

Previously, office costs and other allowances were set by an Independent Financial Review Panel (IFRP), which also determined MLAs' pay and pensions.

However, the commission which runs the assembly now wants to take on the role.

This would leave only MLAs' pay and pensions to be determined by an independent body.

The proposal has been strongly criticised by former members of the IFRP.

One of them, Alan McQuillan, told BBC News NI the suggestion meant politicians could get their hands on the "honeypot" of Stormont expenses.

Appearing on Inside Politics Q&A's Fermanagh and South Tyrone edition, Sinn Féin's Jemma Dolan said she could understand public scepticism about the proposal, but the issue was actually about workers' rights.

Ms Dolan said staff working in MLAs' constituency offices "don't have proper maternity rights, paternity rights or sick leave".

She argued that making the Assembly Commission responsible would rectify this and MLAs "can't stand over looking after everybody else's rights when their own staff are being discriminated against".

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA Rosemary Barton agreed that the current allowances system needs to be changed, as MLAs' office staff "are not allowed to have the same rates of payment as civil servants".

She said the current cap on rent and rates has presented difficulties and "a lot of MLAs at the present time are paying their expenses, a lot of their expenses, out of their own pockets".

'No perfect system'

First Minister Arlene Foster, an MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, was represented in the discussion by the DUP councillor Deborah Erskine, who works in Mrs Foster's constituency office.

Mrs Erskine argued that there is "no perfect system" to deal with MLA allowances.

However, she said constituency office staff should have the same rights to maternity leave and sick pay as they would have in any other employment.

The motion proposing the new expenses system has been signed by representatives of all five main Stormont parties, although Alliance said it opposed the plans internally, but was outvoted by the other parties.

An amendment has been selected for debate from the Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister.

It would restore the authority of an independent panel over the financial sums allocated for any MLA allowances, but enable the Assembly Commission to have a say in the application of some of the rules governing constituency offices.

The Stormont expenses system was the subject of a detailed BBC Spotlight investigation in 2014 which found MLAs paying money to shadowy research firms, mileage claims being made on behalf of MLAs who didn't drive and staff charging the assembly for oil in excess of that required to heat their constituency office.

