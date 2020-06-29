Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Unite has called for a strategy to protect airport jobs

There are plans to make 54 security workers redundant at Belfast International Airport, the Unite union has said.

Unite said it had been notified about the planned redundancies by employer Wilson James.

The union said the workers had thought they would be protected through the furlough scheme until the airport recovered its footfall.

It said they had been "left reeling" by the proposed redundancies.

Unite's George Brash said it was only the latest in a string of job losses at Belfast International and City airports.

"As Unite has repeatedly highlighted, there is now a serious threat hanging over the future of both airports as vital security workers, baggage handlers, check-in staff, cabin crew and pilots have been laid off," he said.

"Again we are left asking what exactly the politicians in Stormont are doing to safeguard the aviation sector and the future of these critical regional transportation hubs.

"Once again we call on Stormont political leaders to bring forward an aviation rescue strategy. Northern Ireland and these workers deserve better than continued inaction."