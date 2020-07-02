Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Michelle O'Neill: 'I believe in the regulations'

The political fallout from the funeral of republican Bobby Storey is likely to dominate an executive meeting about lockdown-easing measures later.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill is set to face more criticism over her attendance at the funeral on Tuesday.

There have been claims she did not follow social distancing guidelines.

The Sinn Féin vice president has accused her critics of political point-scoring and said her actions were in line with social distancing.

Current coronavirus regulations state a maximum of 30 people are allowed to gather together outdoors.

About 120 mourners were inside St Agnes's Church in Belfast for Bobby Storey's funeral, BBC News NI understands.

Thursday's meeting at Stormont is also expected to include a discussion about funeral guidelines, as well as a debate about the use of face coverings on public transport.

On Monday, Mrs Foster said she wanted legal clarity on the issue.

The issue of face coverings has been promoted by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who had hoped the move would receive executive approval this week.

Criticism of the crowd

Mr Storey was considered the head of intelligence of the IRA for a period from the mid-1990s.

The deputy first minister, who attended the funeral with other senior Sinn Féin figures - including its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, and former leader Gerry Adams - said she was "satisfied that my actions are within the regulations and the public health guidance".

"It is unfortunate that a lot of the charges being levelled towards me are political point-scoring, as opposed to actually being about the rules," she said.

However, Ms O'Neill finds herself in the spotlight with some calling for her to resign and others, including First Minister Arlene Foster, seeking an apology.

Mrs Foster said: "It is quite intolerable now that people think there are some people to whom the law doesn't apply and that indeed there are some politicians who are saying: 'Do as I say but not as I do.'"

All of the other parties which make up Northern Ireland's devolved government along with Sinn Féin - the DUP, UUP, SDLP, Alliance and the TUV - have criticised Ms O'Neill, with the UUP and Alliance calling for her to resign.

Tuesday's funeral was the latest in a number of events that have been criticised for attracting crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, a senior police officer said there had been social-distancing breaches at funerals in both the unionist and nationalist communities.

Earlier in June, protestors at Black Lives Matter rallies in Belfast and Londonderry were fined, while several hundred people took part in a "save our statues" rally at Belfast City Hall.