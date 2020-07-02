Image copyright Family Image caption Joleen Corr pictured before she was attacked by her former partner

A man who "propelled" his partner down stairs, leaving her with severe brain damage which ended her life, has been told he will spend at least 16 years of his life sentence in jail.

Joleen Corr, 27, was attacked in Downpatrick, County Down, in December 2016 and was left needing 24-hour care.

On Thursday, her former partner Michael O'Connor, 34, appeared at Downpatrick Crown Court via videolink from prison.

He clapped and rubbed his hands together at the end of the hearing.

A judge who described him as a "physical and psychological bully" said he would serve at least the full 16 years behind bars for the murder and would only be released under a life-long licence when the parole commissioners considered it safe to do so.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Michael O'Connor has been jailed for at least 16 years

Praising the "dignity and fortitude" of Ms Corr's family, who also watched proceedings by video conference call, he said Joleen was a "bubbly young woman" whose life was "cruelly cut short" by the actions of O'Connor.

O'Connor claimed that he and the mother-of-one had been fighting over her mobile phone at the top of the stairs on 1 December, 2016 when O'Connor lashed out, pinching Joleen so hard that he broke her jaw, "propelling her down the stairs" at her home in Thomas Russell Park.

O'Connor went to bed and in the morning, had a bath and took a bus to Belfast with the couple's five-year-old son.

She had sustained a brain injury which was so severe that doctors initially opted not to treat her, but was left in a vegetative state until a landmark ruling in 2018, when doctors withdrew life support and she died on 26 April.

O'Connor had been due to go on trial last February, but at the 11th hour, with a jury sworn and witnesses poised to testify, he asked to be rearraigned and finally admitted his guilt, firstly to manslaughter and then, when that was not accepted by prosecuting QC Philip Mateer, to her murder.

Sentencing O'Connor on Thursday, the judge said his actions "have to be seen in the context of a man who used violence, both physical and psychological, as a means of control".

He said it was the culmination of continual domestic violence perpetrated against Joleen, who was vulnerable and had a child in the house.

"One shudders to think what that little boy witnessed or heard," said the judge.