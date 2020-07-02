Image copyright PA Media Image caption The measure will come into effect in Northern Ireland on 10 July, the BBC understands

The wearing of face coverings on NI buses and trains will be mandatory from July 10, BBC News NI understands.

There are exemptions for those with medical conditions.

It also will not apply to children under the age of 13, so school transport will be largely unaffected.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has said in recent weeks that she is keen to see face coverings introduced in line with Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

However, First Minister Arlene Foster said the executive was looking for "clarity on legal advice".

Face coverings on public transport became mandatory in the Republic of Ireland on Monday and has been in place in England and Scotland for a number of weeks.

Ms Mallon has had discussions with unions and the police about the model of enforcement, which it is understood is likely to be similar to measures introduced in Scotland, with spot checks by police and fines for those breaking the rules.

Meanwhile, in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that the use of face coverings will become mandatory in shops on 9 July as coronavirus restrictions are eased.

Non-essential shops have re-opened in Scotland and bars and restaurants are due to open up again later this month.

It comes as the Department of Health reported on Thursday one further coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland, bringing the total to 552.