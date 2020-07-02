Image copyright Pacemaker

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has arrested six people and seized more than £360,000 in cash in an operation targeting organised crime.

It is part of the UK's biggest law enforcement operation against serious criminality.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a top-secret communications system used by criminals to trade drugs and guns has been "penetrated".

The PSNI conducted 25 searches as part of the NCA-led Operation Venetic.

Police said it targeted organised crime groups using encrypted technology "in a bid to evade law enforcement".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said more than £360,000 was seized

In Northern Ireland, 15 "encro phones" were seized, as well as suspected Class A and B drugs, including 2.5kg of suspected cannabis and cocaine.

Three high-value vehicles, documentation, laptops, jewellery and designer handbags were also seized.

Det Ch Supt Andrew Freeburn said that detectives from the PSNI's Criminal Investigations Branch had been working with the NCA and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) over the last few months.

Image copyright Pacemaker

It had allowed them to charge five people, four of whom have been remanded in custody and one on High Court bail.

'Thought they were untouchable'

The 44 charges range from conspiracy to commit murder, possession of significant amounts of criminal property, and drugs offences.

On Thursday, a 64-year-old man was arrested in the Newry area and another vehicle was seized.