Image copyright Family photos Image caption Denise Gossett, her son Roman, her daughter Sabrina and her granddaughter Morgana were all killed in the fire

A man accused of causing a fire in which a family of four, including a toddler, died has denied their murders.

Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16, his 19-year-old sister Sabrina, and her 15-month-old daughter Morgana, died in the blaze.

It happened at their rented home on Molly Road, Derrylin, County Fermanagh on 27 February, 2018.

Daniel Sebastian Allen, 29, appeared before Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast via a video link on Friday.

His address was given as Molly Road, Derrylin, where the fire occurred.

In addition to the murders, he is also accused of the arson of the rented bungalow, endangering life.

Via the video link Mr Allen pleaded not guilty to all five charges he faced at Friday's arraignment hearing.

Image caption Daniel Allen at a previous court appearance

No trial date was set by Mr Justice O'Hara because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The case will reviewed by the senior judge on Friday, 18 September.

Mr Allen was remanded back into custody until that date.