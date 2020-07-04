Londonderry: Arrest after man is seriously injured in assault
- 4 July 2020
A man has been seriously injured during an assault in Londonderry.
Police said it is believed he was attacked by a number of men during a disturbance in Bloomfield Park shortly before 01:30 BST on Saturday.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.