Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Dungannon Care Home is on Killyman Road in County Tyrone

A serious adverse incident has been initiated by the Southern Health Trust after residents of a County Tyrone care home were taken on a trip during lockdown.

Residents of Dungannon Care Home went on the trip in early May.

The home's owners, Four Seasons Health Care (FSHC), said the trip was to a secure sensory garden.

A spokesperson for the trust said it had decided to investigate due to the "ongoing concerns of relatives".

They added that the trust would investigate the circumstances further and "ensure that lessons are learned for everyone involved".

Four Seasons said the trust "will have our full cooperation and of course FSHC will welcome any lessons which are learnt as a result of the process".