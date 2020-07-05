Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Michelle O'Neill owes the NI Assembly an explanation for "the damage done" by attending Bobby Storey's funeral, Justice Minister Naomi Long has said.

The deputy first minister has been accused of breaching social distancing regulations at the ex-IRA leader's funeral on Tuesday.

Ms O'Neill apologised "for grieving families experiencing more hurt".

Mrs Long said Ms O'Neill had "not lived up to" her responsibilities.

TUV leader Jim Allister has drawn up a no confidence motion in the deputy first minister, demanding she resigns.

But Mrs Long said she would instead back a motion which called on Ms O'Neill to give the assembly an explanation about why she remains convinced her conduct was in line with the executive's health guidance.

The Alliance Party leader also told the BBC's Sunday Politics programme that she had sympathy for First Minister Arlene Foster's stance on standing side-by-side with Ms O'Neill at coronavirus-related press conferences.

On Thursday, Mrs Foster said she could not currently "stand beside" Ms O'Neill and "give out public health advice" after the latter's attendance at the funeral.

"I think it would be very difficult at this point to stand on a podium and give other people advice when the person you share that podium with hasn't taken that advice, so I understand entirely where Arlene is coming from on this," Mrs Long said.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Naomi Long said she would back a motion, calling for an apology

"We are in a crisis.

"People are upset, they're angry, our constituents are in touch with us and they are clearly upset and angry, but it is a sensitive situation.

I think the most significant thing from the Naomi Long interview was the emphasis that the assembly is owed an explanation.

We now have the four executive parties, not including Sinn Féin, all united in backing a motion which effectively will call for an explanation from the Sinn Féin ministers that attended Bobby Storey's funeral and call for an apology.

Whether they'll get that is uncertain.

Michelle O'Neill was repeating ad nauseam, in a press facility at the end of last week, that she doesn't believe that she breached any of the regulations.

It's going to be very hard for her to go back on that.

If this is just a temporary situation where the assembly exercises their differences on this, but then gets back to work, that's one thing.

But if it ends up being a set position which affects the kind of decision making they take in the next few weeks, that's going to be a bigger problem.

"Of all the things we've asked people to do, watching your loved ones make their final journey alone or almost alone has been the most difficult. I know that we're dealing with grieving families, and I include in that Bobby Storey's family, so we need to tread lightly on these issues but it is important that if you make the rules, you are seen to keep those rules.

"It's about confidence between the public and the executive in terms of the things we may have to ask them to do again later this year if there is a second spike and will they treat the advice and regulations with the same respect that they had to date.

"I hope they do but we need acknowledgement of that from Michelle and an apology for the damage done."

An executive meeting on Friday was "tense", Mrs Long said.

She said she told the deputy first minister that she needed to "reflect on her position" and give a "fulsome apology" but what she gave "was somewhat short of that in that it didn't acknowledge the responsibility for her actions".

Mrs Long added: "It wasn't that she attended an event which got out of control in terms of numbers. This was a Sinn Féin-organised event, the stewards were from Sinn Féin, so they knew it was going to be a large gathering before she went and she made a conscious choice to be there, when it was contrary to the regulations and to the advice."

Mrs Long said the coronavirus guidelines were in place to keep the people of Northern Ireland safe.

"We don't do these things because Sinn Féin ask us, we don't do these things because Michelle O'Neill asks us, we do these things because it keeps ourselves, our families and our communities safe and we need to continue to respect the regulations.

"She has, I think, to make up for that credibility gap now and that's a job I think all of us would support her in trying to take that forward."