County Tipperary: Two men die while diving in Portroe
- 5 July 2020
Two men have died while diving in a quarry in County Tipperary in the Republic of Ireland.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the incident happened in Portroe. It is believed the two men got into difficulty in the water at about 13:30 local time.
A dive centre has been operating at the quarry where the men died, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported.
Post-mortem examinations are due to take place at University Hospital Limerick.