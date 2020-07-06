Image copyright PA Media Image caption The SMMT said the "hoped for release of pent-up sales has not yet occurred" in the UK

Car sales in Northern Ireland recovered during June but were still down by nearly 40% on last year, industry data suggests.

Car showrooms were closed for all of April and May but reopened on 8 June.

Just under 3,300 cars were sold in June compared to almost 5,200 in the same month last year.

In April and May combined, fewer than 200 new cars were sold. The Ford Focus was the best selling new car in June, closely followed by the Renault Captur.

'Weak consumer confidence'

In the UK as a whole sales were down by a third year-on-year in June, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The SMMT said that with one in five showrooms in England remaining shut throughout June, and those in Wales and Scotland unable to open until the end of the month, there "remains some uncertainty regarding the true level of demand".

It added that the "hoped for release of pent-up sales has not yet occurred, with consumer confidence for big ticket purchases looking weak meaning that automotive is likely to lag behind other retail sectors".