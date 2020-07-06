Image copyright Pacemaker

A 32-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and a number of drug-related offences.

He was arrested by PSNI officers following searches in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, on Monday.

The searches were part of the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic. Mobile phones, cash and four vehicles were seized during Monday's operation.

The man is due to appear in Newry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.