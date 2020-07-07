Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Justice Minister Naomi Long has said she hopes Michelle O'Neill will recognise "the harm done to the executive's reputation" by her attendance at Bobby Storey's funeral.

The assembly is due to debate a motion calling on the deputy first minister and Finance Minister Conor Murphy to apologise for attending.

It is signed by every party in the executive but Sinn Féin.

Mrs Long said Ms O'Neill had also damaged her own reputation.

Ms O'Neill apologised "for grieving families experiencing more hurt".

But she has insisted that she did not break social distancing guidelines at the funeral on 30 June.

The motion acknowledges the sacrifices people have made during the Covid-19 emergency and pays tribute to those who selflessly prioritised the need to keep each other safe, particularly during times of trauma, loss and grief.

Mrs Long told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster: "We recognise and we welcome the fact that Michelle O'Neill has acknowledged that hurt has been caused to those who had to say their farewells to their loved ones in a very different manner.

"I think she has yet to acknowledge the harm that has been done to the reputation of the executive and to her own standing.

"I hope there will be some acknowledgement of the damage that has been done."

Sinn Féin's Martina Anderson said her party will oppose the assembly motion on Tuesday and repeated Ms O'Neill's claim that criticism of Sinn Féin's conduct at the funeral was "political point-scoring".

"It cannot be business as usual". So said Arlene Foster rejecting Michelle O'Neill's non apology.

The deputy first minister expressed her sorrow if anyone felt hurt by the TV pictures of her and the rest of the Sinn Féin leadership paying farewell en masse to their friend and comrade, IRA veteran Bobby Storey.

But Ms O'Neill didn't admit to any breach of the coronavirus regulations. Other Stormont leaders don't buy that.

They continue to argue the funeral amounted to a mass gathering in defiance of the guidelines which were operable on the day it took place.

So if it isn't "business as usual", how do you describe the current state of the Northern Ireland Executive?

All sides to this row are adamant there is no threat to the existence of the institutions.

The prevailing view is that the public would not forgive our politicians if they took a fit of pique, only six months after restoring Stormont and with the Covid-19 virus temporarily dormant but still highly dangerous.

In the assembly on Monday, Ms O'Neill reiterated that she did not intend to "compound any family's grief" by attending the funeral.

"I would never intentionally hurt anyone - I'm sorry for that," she said, in response to an urgent question from Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister.

She insisted she took her responsibilities as deputy first minister very seriously.

"I will continue to lead us through this recovery, I will certainly continue to play my role," she added.

On Monday, Belfast City Council apologised after details emerged about how it dealt with Bobby Storey's family at Roselawn crematorium last week compared to other families.

The council admitted that the family was the only one allowed into Roselawn last Tuesday for a cremation.

Eight other families were not allowed in as their loved-ones were cremated.

The council said this was an "error of judgement" and has sent an apology to all of the families affected.