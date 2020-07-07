Image copyright Family

The family of Noah Donohoe is urging anyone with information on his missing clothes or any events surrounding his death to contact them.

They have also asked people to stop speculating on social media about his death, after accounts were set up using Noah's name without their permission.

The body of the missing Belfast teenager was found in a storm drain in north Belfast on 27 June.

Noah, 14, had been missing since the previous Sunday evening.

While a number of items belonging to the St Malachy's College pupil have been found - including a khaki rucksack containing a Lenovo laptop and a copy of the book 12 Rules for Life by Jordan Peterson - a green North Face jacket and grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg are still missing.

"If people could keep searching for the clothes that have not been found that would be great, and any CCTV footage is most important," Andree Murphy, from Relatives For Justice, told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme.

"If people could check their dashcams, doorbells that have coverage, business premises CCTV, anything like that, it would be very useful to have a good timeline of events.

"If there are things that people saw from that evening of Father's Day [21 June] right through to when Noah was found, or anything that isn't sitting right with them, please pop it in an email to us or contact the PSNI, rather than posting something on Facebook which isn't helpful."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Donohoe family say a clip of Noah playing the guitar on Mother's Day is how he should be remembered.

The family is working with the police, solicitor Niall Murphy and Relatives For Justice "to get answers to the many questions unanswered".

"How Noah got into that storm drain is a question that is unanswered. It is in an area that is quite difficult to access too so that is of particular concern," said Ms Murphy.

She added that "a number of accounts have been founded under Noah's name and those sites have been receipt of information pertaining to the death and disappearance of Noah and also this tendency towards speculation and conspiracy theorising".

Ms Murphy urged anyone with information to report it in "responsible, considered way".