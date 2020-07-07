Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The arrangements for Bobby Storey's funeral on 30 June in west Belfast are still being debated

An emergency meeting of Belfast City Council may be held later this week to discuss the events at Roselawn cemetery following the funeral of Bobby Storey.

The largest unionist party in council, the DUP, want the issue discussed at a special meeting on Friday.

They believe an independent investigation should take place into the arrangements surrounding the cremation service.

If the meeting goes ahead, a vote on the matter is likely to take place.

The Alliance Party indicated on Tuesday night they would be supporting the move.

To date, councillors had been content to keep the matter internal.

The push for an emergency meeting and an independent investigation is a significant development.

Earlier this week, the council apologised after admitting that on the day Mr Storey's family was allowed to wait beside the crematorium during his cremation, eight other families were not allowed to do so.

Some of the relatives of those who died have since spoken of their hurt at being denied access.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The council has admitted the family was the only one allowed into Roselawn for a cremation that day

In a statement, the 15-strong DUP group on the 60-member council said they shared the "public anger" felt by the families.

The DUP group added: "We have called for a special meeting of the city council this Friday to discuss an urgent interim report which we have requested on these events.

"There must also be an independent investigation into these events. We will be formally proposing this at the council meeting.

"The lack of transparency around these events has undermined public confidence in the workings of the council which we cannot tolerate."

'Families deserve answers'

Sinn Féin is the largest party on the council with 18 seats. To pass a motion calling for an independent investigation, the DUP will need support from some other parties.

Cllr Michael Long, leader of the 10-strong Alliance group, said his party would be backing the proposal.

He said "the public and the families deserve answers".

There has been no response yet from Sinn Féin.

In recent months, council meetings have been held using video-conferencing technology due to the Covid-19 outbreak.