Northern Ireland

Castlederg security alert sparks evacuations

  • 7 July 2020
PSNI Crest Image copyright PSNI

A number of homes have been evacuated during a security alert in County Tyrone.

Police have placed cordons in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg following reports of a suspicious object.

Ulster Unionist Party councillor Derek Hussey said Army experts were carrying out examinations at the back of a residential property.

The operation started on Tuesday evening. There are no further details at this time.