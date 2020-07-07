Castlederg security alert sparks evacuations
- 7 July 2020
A number of homes have been evacuated during a security alert in County Tyrone.
Police have placed cordons in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg following reports of a suspicious object.
Ulster Unionist Party councillor Derek Hussey said Army experts were carrying out examinations at the back of a residential property.
The operation started on Tuesday evening. There are no further details at this time.