Image copyright PSNI/PA Image caption Inga Maria Hauser went missing after she arrived in Larne on 6 April 1988

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has decided that two people will not be charged over the murder of a German backpacker.

Police had submitted a file to the PPS on the two people.

Inga Maria Hauser, from Munich, went missing after arriving in Larne on a ferry from Scotland in April 1988.

The 18-year-old's body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle in County Antrim.

No one has been convicted of her killing.

However, the senior detective in charge of the murder enquiry has said police will continue to investigate to try to find the 18-year-old's murderers and bring them to justice

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Inga Maria Hauser was found dead in Ballypatrick Forest

Det Ch Supt Raymond Murray made a renewed appeal to the public, in particular the local community in County Antrim, as well as people who may have seen her travelling in England, from London northwards and in Scotland, before she embarked on the Stranraer to Larne ferry on 6 April 1988.

"Our thoughts are with Inga Maria's family today as we know the Public Prosecution Service decision not to prosecute is another difficult milestone in the search for justice for their loved one," he said.

"This is difficult news for Inga Maria's family and also for the detectives who have spent many years trying to bring those responsible before the courts.

Image caption A memorial to Ms Hauser close to where her body was found

"However, this decision does not signify the end of the enquiry for police."

He added: "We realise that the PPS gave very careful consideration to the file of evidence and we are grateful for the chance we had to present the case to the PPS and senior counsel.

"Indeed we have had a further in depth meeting with the prosecution team at which we received the benefit of their thoughts on the case and the evidence to date.

"This is extremely useful for me and my team going forward as we continue to investigate Inga Maria's murder and we will now assess what is the best way to proceed."

A man's DNA was recovered from the crime scene and Det Ch Supt Murray said police have watched developments in science and will continue to do so to see if they can benefit the case.

He said he had discussed the case with Inga Maria's sister by video call on Wednesday and reassured her that police remain committed to bringing the killers to justice.

Ms Hauser's mother died last year and her father in 2006, not knowing who killed their daughter.