Image copyright PSNI

A security alert in County Tyrone has ended after a suspicious object was found to be a hoax.

The alert began after a number of men forced their way into a house in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.

Police said the intruders held a man to the ground before leaving an object which looked like a pipe bomb and then making off.

Residents evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.

Police have appealed for information.