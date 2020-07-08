Castlederg: Suspicious object declared a hoax
- 8 July 2020
A security alert in County Tyrone has ended after a suspicious object was found to be a hoax.
The alert began after a number of men forced their way into a house in Millbrook Gardens in Castlederg at about 19:30 BST on Tuesday.
Police said the intruders held a man to the ground before leaving an object which looked like a pipe bomb and then making off.
Residents evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return.
Police have appealed for information.