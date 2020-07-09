Image copyright OTHER

A doctor acquitted of sexual offences involving female patients will not stand trial for matters on which a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Dr Tony Chee, 51, of Danesfort, Moira, County Down was charged after the women made complaints while he was working as a GP in Armagh between 2009 and 2011.

They claimed they were sexually assaulted while he carried out intimate examinations.

In 2014, Dr Chee faced eight charges at Armagh Magistrates' Court.

Then more women came forward with allegations.

By the time the case went to the Crown Court in 2016, Dr Chee faced 26 charges, involving 19 complainants.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While the judgement on this was delivered on 19 May, nothing could be published as the case remained under a reporting restriction imposed to ensure a fair trial.

Such orders normally come to an end after the case is over, but in this instance, it was retained.

Following a press challenge it has since been removed.

Defence lawyers successfully applied to split the cases, with the first trial covering 11 counts involving seven complainants who reported allegations directly to police.

In May 2018, Dr Chee was cleared on all counts, with the jury deliberating for just over an hour.

The remaining 13 allegations were heard at a separate trial which related to complaints made after the details of the first trial were reported and following a public appeal by police.

As the case opened in February 2020, no evidence was offered in respect of one complainant.

After a 20-day-trial, Dr Chee was found not guilty on seven further counts, but the jury was unable to reach verdicts on the remaining allegations.

Delay a 'relevant factor'

The prosecution applied for a retrial, but lawyers mounted a challenge asserting this amounted to abuse of process.

The judge in Belfast Crown Court acknowledged there was delay, with the first instances of alleged inappropriate examinations reported to police in 2011.

Dr Chee was interviewed in November 2013, then again in August 2014 when he was formally charged.

He was then interviewed on the second set of allegations in May 2015 and the charges were conjoined.

The judge found "no evidence of any specific prejudice or unfairness arising from the delay" but said it was a "relevant factor".

"Delay is not insignificant in this matter. By the date of any retrial it will have been six years since the first charge on the first set of allegations," he said.

"As a stand-alone factor it would not be sufficient to merit a stay as an abuse of process, but it is a factor that must be taken into any overall assessment," he added.

It was noted Dr Chee "remembers little if anything about the alleged incidents. Some evidence from his clinical notes is available although of limited value".

In both trials the prosecution contended the examinations were carried out, at least in part, for obtaining sexual gratification.

'Could not receive a fair trial'

Expert medical evidence found Dr Chee's examination procedures outdated, with "no privacy curtain at one of the surgeries, the examinations were carried out without a chaperone, and a deficiency in notetaking".

It was however accepted when Dr Chee trained in the 1990s, examinations of this nature would have been routine.

The judge ruled that the defendant could not receive a fair trial "by virtue of the relevance of the two sets of earlier acquittals".

"It would be unfair to try him for a third time, by virtue of the nature of the case against him and the decisions made by the earlier juries," he said.

The remaining five counts were stayed as an abuse of the court's process.

According to the General Medical Council register, as of 21 May, Dr Chee remains suspended from practising.