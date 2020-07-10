Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The arrangements for Bobby Storey's funeral on 30 June in west Belfast are still being debated

Belfast City councillors are to decide later if they will order an independent investigation into events surrounding the cremation of Bobby Storey.

The veteran republican was cremated at Roselawn on 30 June.

The council has already apologised to eight other families who were not allowed in to attend cremation services for their loved ones on the same day.

Questions have also been raised about attendance at the cremation and why some staff were sent home early.

On Thursday, Belfast City Council confirmed it had offered compensation to the eight other families who were not allowed to attend cremation services at Roselawn on 30 June.

The council has said it will refund the cremation fees and help to facilitate a memorial service at a later date.

Separately, the police are investigating potential breaches of Covid-19 restrictions by mourners at Mr Storey's funeral.

'Independent oversight'

On Thursday, the PSNI chief constable has asked for an external police officer to oversee an investigation into the funeral.

In a statement, Chief Constable Simon Byrne said he had requested a senior officer from the National Police Chiefs' Council.

"I have taken this decision to ensure independent oversight of the investigation," he added.

Mr Byrne also said the PSNI has forwarded a complaint from a member of the public regarding police actions leading up to the funeral on 30 June to the Police Ombudsman.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin's leader and deputy leader attended, along with former leader Gerry Adams (centre)

Hundreds of people lined the streets of west Belfast for Mr Storey's funeral and it was also attended by senior Sinn Féin representatives including the Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and the Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

Their attendance sparked a row at Stormont with other parties accusing Sinn Féin of breaching the coronavirus restrictions and undermining the executive's message on Covid-19.

Both Ms O'Neill and Mr Murphy have denied breaching the social-distancing measures while at the funeral.

A number of pallbearers were pictured carrying Mr Storey's coffin, including former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams and North Belfast MLA Gerry Kelly.

Stormont guidance on funerals makes it clear that coffin lifts are not recommended, unless all pallbearers are from the same household.

It says "it is unlikely that pallbearers would be able to maintain a 2m distance from each other, and such practices should not be permitted".

The Department of Health said the advice applied to all funerals, regardless of the cause of death.

The Democratic Unionist Party has welcomed the chief constable's decision to bring in an external officer to lead the investigation.

The party's Policing Board group leader Mervyn Storey said it was an "entirely sensible and appropriate move".

"The scenes in west Belfast and at Roselawn left many feeling there were two tiers in the legal system," he added.

"It is vital that this investigation sends a clear message that no-one is above the law and we are all equally subject to the law."