Image caption Previously, anyone entering NI from outside the Common Travel Area had to self-isolate for 14 days

People arriving in Northern Ireland from more than 50 countries including France, Spain, Germany and Italy are now no longer required to quarantine.

The executive agreed to the changes on Thursday. Previously, anyone entering NI from outside the Common Travel Area had to self-isolate for 14 days.

From Friday, the wearing of face coverings on public transport becomes compulsory in NI.

As NI's lockdown is eased further, cinemas and gyms can also now reopen.

The latest restrictions to be lifted include a reopening on Friday 10 July of:

Indoor gyms and playgrounds

Cinemas

Bingo halls and amusement arcades

Indoor weddings and baptisms can also be held in places of worship, as well as marriage and civil partnership services in local government offices and other venues.

It is up to venues to carry out a risk assessment to determine how many people can safely attend services.

Where must I wear a face covering?

From Friday, it is compulsory to wear a face covering on buses, trains and ferries in Northern Ireland.

There are exemptions for those with medical conditions.

It does not apply to children under the age of 13 or on school transport.

It is understood enforcement is likely to be similar to measures introduced in Scotland, with spot checks by police and fines for those breaking the rules.

The mandatory use of face coverings on public transport was introduced in the Republic of Ireland last Monday and has been in place in England and Scotland for a number of weeks.

What do the new quarantine rules mean?

The executive agreed that from Friday, there would be "no self-isolation requirement for those travelling to Northern Ireland from low to medium risk countries".

The Department of Health changed the travel regulations on Thursday night.

The list of 59 countries and 14 British overseas territories is also being used in England.

Until now, only those travelling within the Common Travel Area have been exempt from NI's quarantine rules.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The quarantine rules came into place in early June

The Common Travel Area covers the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Isle of Man and the Channel Islands.

The quarantine rules came into place in early June in a bid to stop coronavirus entering Northern Ireland as the number of cases was falling.

First Minister Arlene Foster said the change to the rules was not risk-free, and they could be scaled back if some countries saw a resurgence of cases.

She also dismissed suggestions that advice about quarantine measures had been "watered down", following a document given to Health Minister Robin Swann which advised that travellers from the rest of the UK present "the greatest risk" of bringing Covid-19 into Northern Ireland.

The advice was later amended and removed that wording, and Mrs Foster said the quarantine regulations were solely for international travel and would not apply GB-NI, nor with the Republic of Ireland.

In the Republic of Ireland, official government advice against all non-essential travel has been extended until 20 July.